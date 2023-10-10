Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Matau dedicates goal to Coach Swamy

Nadi striker Eneriko Matau who scored a late leveler in Nadi’s 2-2 draw against Rewa in their opening Group B match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva today has dedicated the achievement to coach Kamal Swamy who celebrates his birthday today.

“The goal I scored was very important for Nadi as keep us alive in the tournament,” an excited Matau told FijiLive.

“Coming into this match, it was special because our coach is celebrating his birthday. We really wanted a win but we took this draw and I dedicate this goal to him.”

“He was very sick recently and also had surgery, yet he came to coach us and we feel blessed to have him with us. He has helped in the development of young players always and has helped us to grow our game further.”

The 19-year-old also revealed that coach Swamy’s message at the break which was to play utilise the chances inspired him to get the winner in the first minute of injury time.

“Our aim in this IDC is to reach the final.

“When the ball was rolling, a lot was going on in my mind but I decided not to stop the ball and just take the shot. We came into the change room and the coach told us to concentrate on the game and support each other.”

“He told us to work together as a team which is very important in a sport like football where there is no room for individual play, attack and defense as a team.”

Esy Kool / Profesional Valuation Nadi will face last year’s finalists Navua in their next match at 1pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
