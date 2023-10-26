Saturday, October 28, 2023
Matfield: Boks will be at their best in the final

Victor Matfield has backed the Springboks to return to their physically imposing selves in the World Cup final after two draining playoff matches.

Facing old foes the All Blacks in a World Cup final for the first time in nearly 30 years on Saturday, the Springboks will have had only six days to recover from two hard-fought playoffs.

A end-to-end, high-paced encounter against hosts France in the quarter-finals was followed by a semi-final against England that was mostly fought in the trenches.

Both playoffs needed late, long-range penalties from flyhalf Handre Pollard for the Springboks to keep alive their hopes of retaining the Webb Ellis Cup.

By contrast, the All Blacks had a tough match against former world number one Ireland, but trotted out as comfortable winners in their semi-final against Argentina, where they were able to haul off most of their starting lineup midway through the second half, having all but wrapped up the victory by then.

Speaking on New Zealand Rugby’s Front Row Daily Show, Matfield said the Springboks will put the past couple of weeks behind them and recover properly to put in one final last shove towards the title.

“I think it will be easier than last week. I think last week it was difficult after an emotional game against France, the host nation, the celebrations afterwards, people giving Rassie champagne for a quarter-final. It took a lot out of us,” Matfield said.

“Then you go into a week against England and everyone is expecting you to win. It’s hard to get yourselves up there, especially with the way we play. The All Blacks play with skill, we need to be there physically, we need to dominate every collision. To be there, you need to be at 100 per cent, if you are at 98 then you struggle.

“A World Cup final against the All Blacks, facing the haka, going out there, those boys will be there, they are going to be at their best. All the tiredness, and all the emotions will be behind them. They will be at their best for a big game.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
