Mercy Commission to meet on a quarterly basis

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has revealed that the Mercy Commission will sit on a quarterly basis to deliberate on applications it receives for sanctioning.

Turaga said the fund allocated to the Commission for the next financial year is for the four members that will sit on a quarter basis.

He said $350 will paid to each member for a session and they also have allocation for refreshments and travel expenses as there is a member who travels from Labasa.

He added the payments will depend on the application received by the Commission.

Meanwhile, 2000 coup leader, George Speight who has been serving time for over 20 years, has applied for a presidential pardon as he wants to be released from prison.

Turaga has confirmed that Speight has made an application and the consideration process is underway.

According to the 2013 Constitution, on the petition of any convicted person, the Commission may recommend that the President exercise a power of mercy by granting a free or conditional pardon to a person convicted of an offence; remitting all or a part of a punishment.