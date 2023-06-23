Friday, June 23, 2023
Ministry investigates passport retention claims

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh says he is currently looking into the matter related to the employment of the immigrant workers currently working for Carpenters Fiji Limited.

He said the Ministry is also investigating the retaining of their passports by the company that was highlighted by Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua.

“The Ministry is verifying to determine whether the alleged matter constitutes a serious offence and violation of basic human rights since retaining of immigrant workers passports is an indicator of probable human trafficking and forced labour activities.”

“The Ministry is of the view that the alleged action by Carpenters Fiji Limited contravenes Fiji’s Labour Laws, Crime Act 2009, including the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 105 which was ratified by Fiji on 19th April 1974.”

Deo also reiterated that employers who do not comply with Fiji Labour Laws and other relevant legislation on ill-treatment of migrant workers including any Fijian worker, will not be taken lightly and will be dealt with accordingly.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
