Saturday, December 2, 2023
Mocenacagi to lead the charge in Dubai

Sevuloni Mocenacagi is expected to lead from the front as the HSBC SVNS Series kicks off in Dubai today.

The 33-year-old Nadroga Navosa veteran heads into the tournament as Fiji’s most experienced player in a revamped outfit missing big names such as Olympic Games gold medalists Jerry Tuwai and Waisea Nacuqu.

Making his 48th appearance on the 7s circuit, the skillful forward tallies 68 tries in 47 tournaments.

His experience will greatly aid young captain and lawman Joseva Talacolo coming back for only his 13th tournament.

Rugby World Cup 7s winners Pilipo Bukaniyaro and Vuiviwa Naduvalo are the next most experienced with only 14 tournaments appearances each.

Fiji will also be the only team featuring the most debutants (three) at the first series stopover of the season.

Head Coach Ben Gollings will also be expecting a good start from his newcomers Ilikimi Vunaki, Netava Koroisau and Rubeni Kabu.

Fiji 7s takes on USA 7s in their opening game at 6.06pm today.

Noa Biudole
