More than 400 celebrate Fiji Day in North

More than 400 northerners stood in unity under the Noble Banner Blue to mark Fiji’s 53rd year of independence at the Subrail Park in Labasa today.

Themed “Rebuilding Fiji Together”, young and old from the civil service, civil society organisations, students and members of the Northern community, painted main street Labasa Town blue, as they began celebrations with a march.

The Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Jovesa Vocea while officiating at the event, said the Fiji Day celebrations was not only a time of reflection about the nation’s 53 years of history, but also about envisioning a brighter future.