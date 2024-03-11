Friday, March 15, 2024
MPs to respond to President’s speech

For the next five days, Members of Parliament will respond to His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere’s opening speech at the opening of the 2024-2025 Session of Parliament.

Last Monday, the President outlined Government’s plan on how it plans to reboot Fiji’s economy, outlined the Government’s legislative agenda’s, its socio-economic policies, boost MSME, and reducing Fiji’s debt amongst others.

14 MPs are scheduled to speak today, starting with the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka followed by the Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu.

Also, as the Coalition Government completes its second year, covered by scandals and controversy, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka remains adamant in uniting the three political parties that make up the Government, while at the same time cushion the effects of the increase cost of living, high inflation rate, on the Fijian people.

This was outlined in the President’s speech at the opening of Parliament, last Monday.

Parliament is scheduled to start at 9:30am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

