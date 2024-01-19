Friday, January 19, 2024
Musa’s involvement not ruled out: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua has not ruled out the involvement of convicted drug criminal and former local businessman Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa, in the drug bust in Legalega, Nadi.

A joint investigation between the Fiji Police Force and New Zealand Police resulted in the conviction and imprisonment of Musa, last August.

Musa was sentenced to four years by the Auckland Court.

Tikoduadua said there is a correlation to the bust last weekend and to his arrest and conviction in New Zealand.

The Minister said he suspects that Musa is not working alone and there are others that are involved in this lucrative business.

“The government through the police together with other relevant stakeholders are going to come down hard on those discovered dealing drugs.”

Tikoduadua said the drug trade is killing Fijians at a very early age.

“We have a responsibility to stop it. Those involved must stop enslaving our people.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs said Police investigations are still on going and still have not determined who the house belongs to.

“I cannot share that investigation with you, due to the sensitivity of the information. Police are still undertaking its processes to get to the bottom of this,” he said.

According to the Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, he said that the raid had taken place and substantial amounts of white drugs were seized.

Chew said this was through a tip-off from Nausori that allowed our officers to conduct a raid at the warehouse in the West.

Police investigations continue.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
