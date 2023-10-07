Saturday, October 7, 2023
Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup final

Skipper Cup defending champions Nadi will take on Suva in the grand final next week after beating Naitasiri 23-21 in a close second semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

The Highlanders started the match and got on the scoresheet first through their fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa who also converted for a 7-0 lead.

Two successful penalties by Rokotuisawa further extended Naitasiri’s lead before the Jetsetters replied with a Ilisoni Galala try to trail 13-7 at halftime.

Galala in a successful charge-down effort scored his second try of the match, which propelled the champions to a 14-13 lead.

Ill-discipline displayed by both teams got them both yellow-carded.

Naitasiri’s Uraia  Torau and exceptional Galala were both side-lined for 10 minutes.

Two successful penalty kicks by Nadi flyhalf Navitalai Tuilawa allowed them to stay ahead 20-13 in the last 20 minutes of the game.

A penalty kick by Naitasiri’s Rokotuisawa narrowed the gap to 20-16.

Nadi fullback Rafaele Tuinidau kicked another penalty to seal the match although Naitasiri replied with a late try but the missed conversion could not force the match into extra time and saw the champions survive the battle.

Nadi will now face Suva in the grand final next weekend.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
