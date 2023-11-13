Monday, November 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nadroga makes clean sweep in Aust

Nadroga made a clean sweep in the Australia Fiji Football Incorporated (AuFFI) domestic season after clinching the Inter District Championship title last weekend in Sydney.

The Cory Sharma captained side defeated  Rewa 3-1 in the final and also registered a similar score-line against a star-studded Lautoka outfit in the semis.

Nadroga also won the Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants earlier in the season.

Former Suva reps Nickel Chand, Anish Khem and Rizwan Ali featured strongly for the Stallions in the tournament.

The Moshin Nabi and George Tranum coached side also had the services of former Navua and national rep Esala Ali and guest players like Connor Evans, Jack O’Brien and Cameron Nairn.

A number of players from the side will also represent the AuFFI All Stars in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup later this month in Auckland.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man dies in horrific head-on collis...

The driver of a private vehicle is dead after colliding head-on wit...
News

Emergency Operations Centre activat...

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been activated ...
News

Schools closed as Fiji gears for tr...

In light of the approaching Tropical Cyclone Mal, schools in Fiji w...
Rugby

Fiji finishes third in Oceania 7s

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team ended its campaign in the 2023 ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man dies in horrific head-on col...

News
The driver...

Emergency Operations Centre acti...

News
The Nation...

Schools closed as Fiji gears for...

News
In light o...

Fiji finishes third in Oceania 7...

Rugby
The Fiji A...

Fijiana ends campaign in second ...

Rugby
Fijiana en...

Samoa books historic spot in Oly...

Rugby
The Samoan...

Popular News

Mataele back in Crusaders squad

Rugby
Former Fly...

Foster peaceful coexistence, PM ...

News
Prime Mini...

Former Fijian centre dies in Fra...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Taskforce to deal with land issu...

News
The Coalit...

Fijian Drua announces developmen...

Super Rugby
Swire Ship...

Radrodro tipped for SODELPA lead...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man dies in horrific head-on collision