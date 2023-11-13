Nadroga makes clean sweep in Aust

Nadroga made a clean sweep in the Australia Fiji Football Incorporated (AuFFI) domestic season after clinching the Inter District Championship title last weekend in Sydney.

The Cory Sharma captained side defeated Rewa 3-1 in the final and also registered a similar score-line against a star-studded Lautoka outfit in the semis.

Nadroga also won the Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants earlier in the season.

Former Suva reps Nickel Chand, Anish Khem and Rizwan Ali featured strongly for the Stallions in the tournament.

The Moshin Nabi and George Tranum coached side also had the services of former Navua and national rep Esala Ali and guest players like Connor Evans, Jack O’Brien and Cameron Nairn.

A number of players from the side will also represent the AuFFI All Stars in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup later this month in Auckland.