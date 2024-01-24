Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Striker Nalaubu to face disciplinary action

National and Lautoka marksman Sairusi Nalaubu has claimed the Digicel Fiji Premier League’s Golden Boot for the fourth consecutive season.

Lautoka Football Association’s President, Shalendra Prasad, has indicated that disciplinary action may be taken against striker Sairusi Nalaubu for his attempt to transfer to Rewa.

This was addressed by the President following the confirmation from the Fiji Football Association that Sairusi Nalaubu will remain with Lautoka FC this season.

In an exclusive interview with FijiLive, Prasad said that Nalaubu’s transfer request was denied by Lautoka on the grounds of not adhering to proper procedures and breaching his contract.

“You can’t just come and go, If he wants to play in the team, he will be have sort it out with the association first,”

“Nalaubu applied for a transfer release to Rewa, which was improper, and we rejected it. So technically, he was always with Lautoka Blues. He will have to face the board, and the association will take disciplinary actions as he has breached his contract.”

Despite Nalaubu being registered in Lautoka’s 30-member list for the upcoming Champion vs. Champion (CVC) tournament, his participation remains uncertain due to the breach of contract.

The decision on whether Nalaubu will play in the CVC series is pending, awaiting resolution of the disciplinary issue.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
