Navua retains Solo duo, intent on new signing

Southern football giants, Navua, welcomes back two familiar faces from the Solomon Islands, along with a new potential addition, as part of its preparation for the 2024 season.

Coach Saiyad Ali confirmed the side’s continued collaboration with Jared Rongosulia and Jackson Wale, both of whom contributed significantly to their campaign last season.

Navua is reuniting with its previous season’s Solomon Islander players but is also in pursuit of a new striker from the Solomon Islands national team.

The identity of this third player remains undisclosed for now, due to confidentiality reasons

Additionally, Ali confirmed that negotiations are underway to secure the services of Suva’s defender Filipe Baravilala and reserve goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi.

“We have applied for their release and are optimistic that they will join Navua,” stated Ali.

The association also confirmed that no current player has so far applied for their release from Navua.

