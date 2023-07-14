Friday, July 14, 2023
Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test

Photo courtesy: RugbyPass

Mark Nawaqanitawase returns to the Wallabies lineup as they prepare to host Argentina in Round 2 of Rugby Championship at the CommBank Stadium tomorrow.

After a strong Super Rugby Pacific season, this will be Nawaqanitawase’s first run on for the gold and green this year.

Head Coach Eddie Jones has roped in the Fijian to replace Suliasi Vunivalu who did not have a good outing against the Springboks in their 43-12 loss to South Africa and copped a yellow card.

Rob Valetini anchors the forward pack at number eight, with Samu Kerevi at inside centre and Marika Koroibete retaining his number 11 jersey.

The two sides clash at 9.45pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
