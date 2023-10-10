Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Nayacalevu apologises for using foul language

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has apologised for accidentally uttering foul “I-Taukei” language during the after-match press conference yesterday.

Nayacalevu who has played 37 tests for the Flying Fijians said the comment was not directed to any particular fan but to a Fijian journalist who has a traditional relation as “Tauvu” (a relationship that is characterized by banter, joking, and jesting).

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the incident. I’ll be honest with one and all. That phrase was directed towards my Fijian friend, “My Tau”, who is part of the Fijian media delegations covering the Rugby World Cup.”

“I was under the impression that the mic was disabled thus uttered it unintentionally for which I express my deep and utmost regret”.

“As the captain of Flying Fijians, my actions are intolerable to the values of the game. I take responsibility and seek forgiveness for the slip,” he further stated.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
