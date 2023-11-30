Thursday, November 30, 2023
NECB reconvenes after 4 years

The National Employment Centre Board (NECB) of the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations was re-convened yesterday, after a lapse of four years.

Permanent secretary, Maritino Nemani, as the chair of the Board, highlighted that the last NEC board meeting was held on March 28, 2019 therefore this was long overdue.

He welcomed the appointment of the board members and for their participation as they had to discuss and implement national policies pertaining to employment creation matters in both the formal and informal sectors.

“The establishment and the role of the Board is mandated under Part 4 of the National Employment Centre Act 2009 and members are appointed from bodies representing employers, workers, government, and other relevant organisations such as vocational training institutions, civil society, women and youth organisations.”

“The discussions were focused on the Board papers tabled on NEC operations and policies relating to formal employment, labour mobility and volunteerism which were endorsed in favour by all members for implementation.”

He said the role of the Board is critical to the Ministry and the Fiji Government on matters pertaining to employment creation, development of national employment regulations, standards and code of practice, implementation of employment creation policies as well as advice to the Employment Minister.

Nemani further emphasised that the Ministry will continue to work closely with its stakeholders in ensuring that it addresses employment-related issues for our people through the services provided by the NEC under the Employment Ministry towards poverty alleviation and tackling unemployment.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
