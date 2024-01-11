Following a competitive tender process, Aspen Medical has selected Tagimoucia Funeral Services as the new mortuary service provider for Lautoka Hospital.

Aspen Medical’s chief executive in Fiji, Gavin Whiteside said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Golden Funeral Directors for their dedicated service to Lautoka Hospital over the years.”

“We are delighted to forge a new relationship with Tagimoucia Funeral Services, who are committed to working with us in making significant infrastructure improvements to the Lautoka Hospital Mortuary to better serve the community’s needs.”

The first two days are free for Fijian citizens.