Thursday, January 11, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

New mortuary service provider for Lautoka Hospital

Following a competitive tender process, Aspen Medical has selected Tagimoucia Funeral Services as the new mortuary service provider for Lautoka Hospital.

Aspen Medical’s chief executive in Fiji, Gavin Whiteside said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Golden Funeral Directors for their dedicated service to Lautoka Hospital over the years.”

“We are delighted to forge a new relationship with Tagimoucia Funeral Services, who are committed to working with us in making significant infrastructure improvements to the Lautoka Hospital Mortuary to better serve the community’s needs.”

The first two days are free for Fijian citizens.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

$800k water project benefits Momi v...

Around 540 villagers of Momi in Nadi now have access to clean drink...
Rugby

Fijiana in tough Perth 7s pool

Fijiana is drawn in a tough pool for this month's Perth 7s in Austr...
Rugby

Fiji drawn with NZ and Samoa for Pe...

Fiji has been drawn in a tough Pool C for this month's Perth 7s wit...
News

DPM Prasad addresses housing concer...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

$800k water project benefits Mom...

News
Around 540...

Fijiana in tough Perth 7s pool

Rugby
Fijiana is...

Fiji drawn with NZ and Samoa for...

Rugby
Fiji has b...

DPM Prasad addresses housing con...

News
Deputy Pri...

We were impressed by Rauluni`s v...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Drua women to assemble at month ...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Popular News

Lautoka open to player transfers...

Football
In the mid...

Joint Oceania athletics meet in ...

Sports
Oceania At...

Selena Gomez to star in Linda Ro...

Entertainment
Selena Gom...

PM pays tribute to fallen iconic...

News
Prime Mini...

Graduation program will not crea...

News
Minister o...

Tabuya encourages children to us...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

$800k water project benefits Momi villagers