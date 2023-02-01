Wednesday, February 1, 2023
FICAC phasing out will take time: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says it will now be difficult disbanding the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) since they only have a majority of one.

In a press conference, Rabuka said the Commission is an instrument of Fiji’s Constitution, so doing anything about the Commission would mean an amendment to the Constitution.

However, Rabuka said at the moment phasing out the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption was still in its planning process stage.

He added that Government is looking at the work of the Commission, the cases they are still investigating and whether there will be any new cases being taken by them.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Constitution provides for the amendment of the Constitution and under this process, Parliament must pass a Bill to amend the Constitution.

The Bill must supported by the votes of at least three-quarters of the MPs.

During Parliament’s consideration of the Bill through its three stages, there must be a period of 30 days between the second and third readings of the Bill. In addition, the relevant committee of Parliament must report to Parliament on the Bill before the third reading stage.

Once the Bill is passed by Parliament it is sent to the President who shall refer the Bill to the Electoral Commission. The Electoral Commission then conducts a referendum on the Bill. The referendum is for all registered voters of Fiji to vote on the Bill.

If three-quarters of all registered voters vote in favour of the Bill then the President must assent to the Bill amending the Constitution.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
