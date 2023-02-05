Sunday, February 5, 2023
FHEC needs rebranding, says Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Fiji Higher Education Commission (FHEC) needs to rebrand and strengthen its presence and effectiveness among the stakeholders.

Radrodro while meeting the FHEC board members on Friday with Assistant Minister Iliesa Vanawalu said the role of the Commission is to ensure it executes its functions in line with the provisions of the Higher Education Commission Act 2008 to govern the quality of higher education in Fiji.

Discussions also took place on the outcomes of the Inaugural Higher Education Forum and the development of FHEC 2023-2027 Strategic Plan and the key priorities for 2023.

In April 2008, the Higher Education Act was established and in 2010 the FHEC was established as the national agency mandated to regulate the higher education sector with respect to the delivery of quality higher education in Fiji.

Radrodro also urged FHEC to register, review and regulate higher education institutions according to provisions of the Higher Education Act 2008.

He further stated that FHEC must foster and safeguard the national interest, – the interests of students and parents, and the higher education providers and promote the development of Fiji as a knowledge-based society.

“You need to monitor, evaluate and enhance collaboration and partnerships among the higher education stakeholders and promote resilience within the Higher Education sector.”

The FHEC was led by the board chair, Winston Thompson and Director FHEC, Dr. Rohit Kishore at the meeting.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
