Poor planning has led to water woes: Tuisawau

Public Works Minister Filipe Tuisawau claims what is experienced by Suva-Nausori residents this weekend is a direct result of years of under investment and lack of long-term planning for water services by the Bainimarama Government despite 16 years misrule.

Tuisawau said while the Suva-Nausori population has grown and significant urban drift has taken place, the state of water infrastructure has been allowed to deteriorate.”

“We have inherited a water supply system for Fiji’s capital city, with no redundancy in the system to withstand rainfall variation or even to carry out essential repairs without impacting the whole City and impacting peoples’ lives.”

“As Minister in-charge I stress that this situation must be rectified and we as a Government will commit to improve this situation in our 4 year term.”

“As such, I had instructed the CEO to carry out an urgent review of the state of asset management of other critical assets within Suva-Nausori, to ensure this Government can urgently invest in critical asset improvement works needed to avoid such incidents in the future.”

“This is already in progress.”

Tuisawau added that he will be visiting the Waila Water Treatment Plant, the site of the major shutdown and Waila Intakes early tomorrow morning and will also meet with the WAF management to discuss current operational efficiencies and the Capital Investment Plan for the Suva-Nausori water system.

“Right now the WAF team’s focus is to ensure system is fully recovered, and I am closely following the progress of the same. Once we have fully recovered, my focus will shift to ensuring we have investment plan ready to build a good standard water supply for our Capital City, not one that is hanging together by a piece of string.”