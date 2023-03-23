Civil servants urged to give their best

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reminded civil servants in Taveuni about the trust bestowed upon them to carry out their duties with minimal supervision.

While touring the island on a 3-day visit to attend the ‘vasenuqanuqa’ ceremony for the Speaker of Parliament the Turaga Bale na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabavu, Rabuka met with civil servants at the Taveuni Hospital in Waiyevo yesterday.

He told those present that being far from their management in Suva, the trust to carry out their duties is paramount and their work will reflect on their managers.

“Sometimes we as individuals get recognized and many times it is your supervisors who get the credit for the good work you do.”

“Do not be discouraged whether your leaders do not come often but please do give your best.”

“Remember, one day you will write your testimonials on your applications ‘works well without supervision’.”

Accompanying the Prime Minister on his visit was the Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Jovesa Vocea.