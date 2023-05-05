No charges will be laid in high profile cases

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, David Toganivalu, has decided that no charges will be laid in six high profile cases including that of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Police files were sent to the DPP for an assessment of the evidence and a decision on whether any charges should be laid following the complaints.

Rabuka and Minister Sakiasi Ditoka had faced the alleged offence of urging political violence and inciting communal antagonism.

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had faced the alleged offence of urging political violence and inciting communal antagonism.

Methodist Church President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai and Waisale Tikowale had faced the alleged offence of urging political violence and inciting communal antagonism.

Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu had faced the alleged offence of causing harm through electronic communication.

Toganivalu stated that after a review of the Police docket and the evidence, it is their opinion that there is insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges against the suspects in their respective matters, therefore, the docket has been returned to Police with the instructions not to charge and no further action is required.