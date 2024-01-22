No charges yet in EbayShop scam

No one has been charged in relation to the EbayShop recruitment to date, although there have been many complaints and reports by victims of the scam since August last year.

In a media conference, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica said there are too many scams happening around the country.

Kamikamica said he was a victim of a scam where someone impersonated the Minister for Rural Development and sent him a Viber message.

He said he knew it was a scam as he and the Minister for Rural Development call each other in a certain way because they are both from Tailevu.

The Minister said the Fiji Police Force will not think twice on making arrests if people are caught scamming Fijians as the Government does not condone this behaviour.

Kamikamica said he will be meeting with Police soon as over $3 million worth of scam complaints have been registered so far.

He said scams are becoming more sophisticated to track and many instances people are just too trusting and send money to scammers without asking enough questions.

“I am calling on the public to be careful when sending money to family members or someone they know without confirming the details of that person.”