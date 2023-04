No overseas based teams have reached the semifinals of the TISI Sangam Inter District Championship (IDC) currently underway in Nadi.

Champions Lautoka defeated Middlemore 2-1 in the first quarterfinal last night.

Host Nadi overcame Hamilton 5-3 in penalties, Rifle Range defeated Rewa 1-0 while Ba edged Sydney 5-3 in penalties.

In the semifinals today, Lautoka will play Rifle Range while Nadi will come up against Ba.