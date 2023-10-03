NZ beats Fiji, progresses to semifinal

Host nation and defending champions New Zealand thumped Fiji 7-2 in the second Group A match to progress to the semifinals of the OFC Futsal Nations Cup at the Bruce Pullman Arena in Auckland on Sunday.

The match started with both sides having early chances to open the scoring before New Zealand took the lead from a corner with Ethan Martin scoring at the near post.

Four minutes later, Suva star Dave Radrigai scored an own goal from a corner to give New Zealand a 2-0 lead.

New Zealand withstood a flurry of shots from Fiji with Ramzan Khan and Setareki Hughes keeping Mike Antamanov on his toes.

The Futsal Whites caught Fiji on the break and Jordan Dittfort guided the ball into the net at the far post in the 12th minute for New Zealand’s third goal.

The Fijians pulled a goal back with a brilliant strike from Khan less than a minute later.

New Zealand led by 3-1 at the break.

The game which had been a contest up until half-time was effectively over in a three-minute period immediately after the restart when first Rohan Ali slammed into the net finding an empty Fijian goalmouth.

The game will be remembered for New Zealand’s fifth when Logan Wiesnewski, from five metres inside his own half, spotted Fijian keeper Emori Ragata off his line and guided the most audacious shot over his head and into the back of the net.

The rest of the match was a stroll for the impressive New Zealanders as Dittfort got his second of the match chipping over Ragata and Casey Sharplin added the last nail in Fiji’s coffin.

The Jerry Sam coached Fiji did manage a late consolation strike from Tevita Waranaivalu, but the damage had well and truly been done.

The result sees New Zealand all but assured of topping Group A with one game remaining against Tonga while Fiji and Vanuatu will square off on Wednesday for the second spot in the Group.

The teams:

New Zealand: Mike Antamanov (GK), Rahan Ali, Logan Sisnewski, Dylan Manickum (C), Jordan Ditfort, Patrick Steele, Adam Paulsen, Hamish Grey, Art Twigg, Thomas Picken, Ethan Martin, Stephen Ashby-Peckham, Oban Hawkins, Casey Sharplin.

Fiji: Kitione Baleloa (GK), Filipe Baravilala (C), Ramzan Khan, Merrill Nand, Tevita Waranivalu, Emori Ragata, Rajneel Singh, Krishneel Singh, Aman Naidu, Bruce Hughes, Setareki Hughes, Dave Radrigai, Gabriele Matanisiga, Rusiate Matarerega.