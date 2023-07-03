NZ wallops Solomons, faces Cooks in semis

Defending champions New Zealand walloped the Solomon Islands 19-0 in their quarterfinal match of the OFC Women’s U19 Championship in Suva on Sunday to set up a semifinal date with the Cook Islands.

The Kiwis completely dominated the match and scored a dozen goals in the first half.

Ella McCann and Kiara Bercelli scored a hat-trick of goals, Ruby Nathan and Danielle Canham scored a brace each while Emma Pinjenburg and Zoe Benson scored one each in the first 45 minutes.

In the remaining half, the Solomon Islands strike force sporadically threatened on the counter but struggled to test New Zealand stopper Charlotte Eagle.

The Kiwis got their other seven goals in the second half goals through Nathan who scored three more, Benson completing her hat-trick while Bercelli and Lara Colpi added one each to seal the huge win.

In another quarterfinal, Cook Islands beat Vanuatu 2-1.