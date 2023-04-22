Saturday, April 22, 2023
Observe the spirit of Ramadan: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to demonstrate the true spirit of Ramadan by practising kindness, compassion, and empathy towards one another.

In his Eid message posted on its FijiFirst Facebook Page, Bainimarama said this occasion should be a time of joy, reflection, and gratitude.

Bainimarama said he is proud of the way in which diversity and inclusivity are embraced, honouring the many different traditions and beliefs that make up Fiji.

“As we move forward, let us continue to uphold the values of inclusivity and respect for all. Let us recognize the richness of our society, while also acknowledging the importance of working towards a more equitable, just and inclusive society.”

As we come together to mark the end of the fasting month, Bainimarama said remembering the less fortunate and extending a helping hand to those in need is vital.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
