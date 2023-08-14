Olympic qualifiers team to be named on Thurs

Digicel national men’s team head coach Rob Sherman will announce the final Fiji Under 23 squad for the Paris Olympic Qualifiers on Thursday at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Namosau, Ba.

Team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive the squad has been trimmed to 27 players.

Initially, Sherman had named a 38 member extended squad however 11 players have been dropped from the squad.

The final 27 member squad will include 22 players from Fiji-majority of which were part of the Junior Bula Boys campaign at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup this year while five are overseas-based players.

Meanwhile, Reddy has also clarified that as per Olympic rules; each team can field 22 players on match day and can reshuffle its squad in their remaining matches.

The final squad will travel to Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday for the qualification.

Fiji will open its campaign against host New Zealand on 30 August before they round off their Group A match against Papua New Guinea on 2 September.