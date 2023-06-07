Option for by-election last resort: Mataiciwa

In the worst-case scenario, the Fijian Elections Office will conduct a by-election if the FijiFirst Party (In Suspension) gets deregistered and want to resign from their seats.

This is also if the FijiFirst (In Suspension) MPs do not want to join other political parties or do not want to serve as independent MPs.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa was questioned on the worst case scenario if the suspended FijiFirst Party does not comply with the Political Parties Act during the suspension period.

Mataiciwa indicated that if the parties do not submit their accounts and sources of funds next Thursday, they will be given time until 15th of July to submit it.

“Now, if the parties fail to do so, then the party will be deregistered and the members will have the option to either join another political party or become an independent candidate.”

“If the suspended FijiFirst MPs do not oblige to join another party or become an independent candidate, then they can resign whereby their seats become vacant, which calls for a by election.”

The Acting SOE highlighted that if the FijiFirst (In Suspension) MPs wants to sit for parliament next week, then they have to submit their accounts and sources of fund this week.

Last week, the FEO indicated that the FijiFirst Party, All People’s Party, and We Unite Fiji Party have yet to submit their audited accounts and source of funds to the FEO.

“New Generation Party has submitted their audited accounts, but they are currently liaising with the Fiji Institute of Accountants to confirm whether the accounts provided are as per the FEO’s standard and the person that has provided the account is a certified accountant.”

“The Fijian Elections Office has been corresponding with the suspended parties and are told that they will comply by next Thursday, and the FEO will have to wait till then to see whether they submit it or not.”

Mataiciwa said the People’s Alliance Party, Social Democratic Liberal Party, and the National Federation Party have submitted their accounts, which is according to FEO standards.

She added that the audited reports are on the FEO’s website and anyone interested can visit the website, or people interested in the sources of income for the parties can visit the FEO office and pay $20 each for inspection fees.