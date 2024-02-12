Tuesday, February 13, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Pacific leaders to meet ahead of Japan

Pacific Island Leaders will be gathering at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Suva today- as they prepare for the 10th Pacific Island Leaders Meeting (PALM10) in Tokyo, Japan, later in July.

The Interim Meeting will see the partnership and implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent (2050 Strategy) and is a follow-up on previous PALM commitments.

In a statement, PIF said the 5th PALM Ministerial Interim Meeting will be a historic event as it comes to the Pacific for the first time.

Secretary-General Henry Puna said the Japan-Pacific Island Forum Leaders Meeting has come to symbolise a level of mutual respect and dialogue as the way to deepen progress towards common ground, as a collective, between our sea of islands and global development partners.

Puna said that: “With the recent Pacific Partnership for Prosperity launch from leaders meeting in Rarotonga, to the next steps for the 2050 Implementation Plan, I see that this Interim Meeting will play an integral part in framing the first face to face PALM since 2018.

The Government of Japan is represented and led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yoko Kamikawa, who also plans to visit Samoa this week.

Delegations from Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu have begun to arrive in Suva for the meeting.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

The local football fraternity is mourning the loss of prominent coa...
Football

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face NZ i...

The Digicel Fiji Kulas finished second in Group A of the OFC Women’...
News

Nadi teen to compete in double page...

17-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad has bagged another opportunity to...
Entertainment

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea i...

Usher just said "Yeah!" to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea. The sin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

Football
The local ...

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face N...

Football
The Digice...

Nadi teen to compete in double p...

News
17-year-ol...

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoeche...

Entertainment
Usher just...

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Fijiana XVs to face Wallaroos in...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Popular News

Cabinet approves name addition f...

News
Cabinet ha...

Riyaz claims unsatisfactory FICA...

News
Former FBC...

New hospital reduces financial b...

News
The Minist...

Three newcomers to start for Rew...

Football
Goalkeeper...

Khan continues family legacy

Football
New Zealan...

Rewa shows promise despite draw

Football
Rewa head ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies