Pair to front court over meth possession

A man and a woman will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs namely methamphetamine.

Divisional Police Commander West (DPC/W) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iakobo Vaisea said the two were intercepted by officers from the Western Division Narcotics Bureau on Friday morning near the Korolevu Community Post.

SSP Vaisewa said when officers searched the two’s vehicle they discovered a clear bag containing methamphetamine as well as $8,000 in cash believed to be from proceeds of crime and several bullets of marijuana wrapped in foil.

They have been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, one count of bribery and two counts of breach of bail conditions.