Partnership to nurture local pilots, engineers

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Fiji Airways and the Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service (TSLS) paves the way for more Fijians to join the national airline as pilots and aircraft engineers.

The MoU which was signed in Nadi yesterday enables Fiji Airways to administer a TSLS sponsored Cadet Pilot scheme providing a pathway for young Fijians to apply for scholarships that develop candidates to the minimum entry requirement to join the airline.

Selection to this Fiji Airways Cadet Pilot Program will be conditional on the candidates’ being assessed on their capacity to become a fully qualified, Airline Transport Pilot License holder.

This is a level beyond the Commercial Pilots Licence that a new flying school graduate holds and is required for commercial jet operations.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive, Andre Viljoen says this scholarship pathway benefits both the airline and young Fijians who aspire to fly for the country.

“Fiji Airways needs up to 200 qualified airline pilots over the next decade. To educate and train a young Fiji National to the correct standard for entry into our jet fleets can take up to six years.”

He said Fiji Airways will perform an initial assessment as the TSLS appointed Selection Agency by conducting airline industry-specific testing and basic handling assessment using the facilities of the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy and up to 20 candidates per year would be inducted into the programme.

Once accepted, cadets will follow a Fiji Airways specified, two-year tuition program at an affiliated flying school to produce graduates to Fiji Airways’ defined airline entry standard.

Graduates will enter Fiji Link as trainee First Officers and follow a structured development pathway onto the narrow body jet fleet in three to four years.

Similarly, Fiji Airways needs up to 100 qualified aircraft engineers over the next decade and developing graduates can take up to seven years.

Under the MoU, Fiji Airways will administer a TSLS sponsored Apprentice Engineer scheme for scholarships to become Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers.

Entry will be conditional on the candidates’ assessed aptitude to become a fully Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineer.

“We will conduct airline-specific testing using the facilities of the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy, and by practical assessment in our workshops and Hangar. Up to 12 candidates per year will be inducted into the programme.’ Viljoen added.

Apprentices will follow a Fiji Airways approved three-year tuition program at an affiliated university to produce graduates to our defined Aircraft Engineer Apprenticeship entry standard overseen by the airline’s engineer Training Manager and supported by work placements within Fiji Airways.

Once graduated the Apprentice would enter Fiji Airways Engineering facility and undergo a salaried modern apprenticeship programme to create a new generation of Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers.

The two scholarship programmes administered by Fiji Airways will help produce highly skilled experts who will be assets to the company and the country.