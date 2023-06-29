Players lived up to ‘Tabu Soro’ slogan: Chua

Digicel Young Kulas head coach Angeline Chua says players played their hearts out and lived up to their slogan ‘Tabu Soro’ which means never give up.

The Kulas defeated Papua New Guinea 2-0 on Thursday and have booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

“We set out some goals and we achieved all the things on the list and I’m really proud of the team.”

“We had a really good ‘Tabu Soro’ fighting spirit in the team.”

“The players never gave up, they were always chasing for the ball and that’s the strength of the team.”

“Our first list was a clean sheet and second was to qualify as the underdogs because we were the lowest in the ranking in the group.”

“Next is recovering players and making sure they are ready to go again.”

Fiji will face New Caledonia in the quarterfinals at 7pm on Saturday.