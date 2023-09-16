Players stuck to the game plan: Lockington

Ba coach Charlene Lockington says the team stuck to their game plan well in their 3-0 win over Rewa in the inaugural 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Women’s Battle of the Giants tournament in Suva on Friday.

Despite a slow start in the opening half, Lockington acknowledged her players for putting up a good effort in the second spell and snatching the victory.

“The girls played really well,” an overjoyed Lockington said.

“They stuck to the game plan and all the credit goes to them.”

“We did start slow in the first half but went back to the drawing board. I told them they were going off the game plan and just stick to the game plan to start achieving.”

With a 1-0 lead at halftime, Lockington revealed that she advised the team to play ground football and take advantage of Rewa’s weaknesses.

“In the first half they were giving high balls and the opposing keeper was tall. We told them in order to score, we need to give ground balls, one two’s in the box and placing.”

“Most of the time when Rewa was defending, the whole 11 was inside the box. We were trying to play smart.”

While the Women-In-Black fielded a mixture of players in the second half, she added that Rewa was a strong opponent for the youth players.

“Our game plan was just about compacting the Rewa players and gaining possession going forward. We had one touch passes”

“Rewa was playing a physical game so I didn’t want to risk our young players.”

“All our senior players are working so we had a bunch of development players. We trained them and pumped them into the games. We have a lot of talent which we would like to expose.”

Ba will play Nadi in their next round-robin match at midday today.