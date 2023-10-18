Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Players to unite with families after 15 weeks

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will return home tomorrow and unite with their families after 15 weeks.

Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRFUTB) interim chairman Peter Mazey said the whole nation has been anticipating the return of the team after their Rugby World Cup match against England in France on Monday.

“It has been a long journey for the team through RWC preparation and through their campaign during the tournament, so they will surely be needing that deserved rest and family time,” Mazey said in a statement.

“They have inspired future Flying Fijians with their commitment and sacrifices and we are proud of their achievements during the build-up to the tournament and how they have showcased to the world that Fijian rugby has developed into a force to reckon with in the years to come.”

The team departed Paris last night and will transit through Hong Kong and Sydney before they land at the Nadi International Airport at around 6.55pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
