Tuesday, July 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PM confirms meeting Kuruleca on appointment

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that Selina Kuruleca will not be posted to the Ministry of Education as its Permanent Secretary.

The Public Service Commission has appointed Kuruleca as the Permanent Secretary for Education in May.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Rabuka said he has met with Kuruleca.

“Kuruleca will not go to the Ministry of Education. We have spoken and she would probably come to one of the ministries that does not have a Permanent Secretary yet.”

He said Kuruleca could serve as the Permanent Secretary for Environment, which is one of his portfolios.

It is understood that Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro objected to Kuruleca’s appointment.

He refused to take questions from the media on this matter.

The Public Service Commission has confirmed that an appointment letter has been provided to Kuruleca on her appointment as the Permanent Secretary for Education.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Filmmaker Zeller receives Medal of ...

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller received France's hi...
Rugby

Tawake joins Waikato for Farah Palm...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua captain has signed with Waikato Rugby ...
2023-24 National Budget

Underwhelming and unfair budget: Ku...

Opposition Member of Parliament Premila Kumar has labelled the 2023...
Football

We can still defend our title, says...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh is confident they can still defend the Di...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Filmmaker Zeller receives Medal ...

Entertainment
Academy Aw...

Tawake joins Waikato for Farah P...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Underwhelming and unfair budget:...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

We can still defend our title, s...

Football
Rewa coach...

T/Naitasiri braces for tough Rew...

Football
Sixth-plac...

Bala told to provide evidence or...

2023-24 National Budget
Speaker of...

Popular News

Uru named in Australia A for Ton...

Rugby
Former Fij...

No competition, everyone is work...

Rugby
Saracens p...

We need honest answers from auth...

News
Former Pri...

Govt to seek legal opinion from ...

News
Prime Mini...

Huge returns in export of Kava: ...

News
Kava in Fi...

Woman charged over crime proceed...

News
A woman wh...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fijiana Drua captain signs with Waikato Rugby