PM confirms meeting Kuruleca on appointment

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that Selina Kuruleca will not be posted to the Ministry of Education as its Permanent Secretary.

The Public Service Commission has appointed Kuruleca as the Permanent Secretary for Education in May.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Rabuka said he has met with Kuruleca.

“Kuruleca will not go to the Ministry of Education. We have spoken and she would probably come to one of the ministries that does not have a Permanent Secretary yet.”

He said Kuruleca could serve as the Permanent Secretary for Environment, which is one of his portfolios.

It is understood that Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro objected to Kuruleca’s appointment.

He refused to take questions from the media on this matter.

The Public Service Commission has confirmed that an appointment letter has been provided to Kuruleca on her appointment as the Permanent Secretary for Education.