PM Rabuka departs for UNGA 78

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka departed today for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) currently in progress in New York.

This year’s General Assembly marks a critical gathering of world leaders, where they come together in general debate during the high-level week, which begins on September 18 and runs through to September 26.

“As we gather at UNGA 78, a pivotal moment for our world, let us remember that it’s not just a meeting of leaders, but a collective vow to humanity,” said Rabuka.

“We convene to forge strategies and commitments that will boost our progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

“Let this be the moment we unite with unwavering resolve to combat climate change and protect our shared home. Our actions today determine the legacy we leave for generations to come.”

The overarching theme of this year’s General Assembly is ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.’

Rabuka is scheduled to deliver Fiji’s national statement during general debate on Friday, 22 September.

In addition to the General Debate, the Fiji delegation will actively participate in other meetings convened on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

These include the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the Climate Ambitions Summit, and bilateral meetings with other world leaders and high-level national and multilateral delegations.

The General Assembly convenes annually every September and as necessary, addressing specific issues through dedicated agenda items or sub-items, leading to the adoption of resolutions.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
