PNG welcomes re-opening of Fiji Mission

Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (PNG), His Excellency Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae says they stand ready to welcome the Fiji Mission back in Port Moresby.

While meeting the Fijian delegation at the Government House in Port Moresby, the Governor-General congratulated Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for his leadership, re-election and role in the Pacific and timely visit to PNG.

He said they stand ready to assist Fiji in every way and the re-opening of the Fijian Mission in the capital will be a step in the right direction which will further enhance the relations between the two nations and further conveyed his best wishes to Rabuka and his team for the deliberations they will undertake during the next few days in PNG.

Assurance was given that Fiji will continue to work closely with its development partners to build a sustainable future for the people of Fiji and the Pacific region.

The discussions between the two leaders centered around prospects for future collaboration between Fiji and PNG on common interest particularly, on socio-economic developments and climate change.

The traditional presentation of kamunaga or whale’s tooth was accorded to Governor-General Dadae to convey Fiji’s respect and appreciation for the historical and traditional ties shared between our two countries and moreso to further advance regional cooperation.

Rabuka also extended warm greetings from His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, the President of the Republic of Fiji, paramount Chiefs, Cabinet Ministers, members of Parliament and the people of Fiji to Governor-General Dadae and the people of PNG.

Meanwhile, Rabuka will meet his PNG counterpart Prime Minister Hon James Marape today to discuss key areas of cooperation ahead of the FIPIC Summit to be held on 22 May at the APEC Haus.

The discussions build on the momentum of Prime Minister Marape’s visit to Fiji earlier this year during the PIFs Leaders meeting.