Police FC wins Beach Soccer tourney

Police FC won the Digicel Beach Soccer tournament after beating Rewa 4-2 in the final at the Fiji Sports Council court in Suva on Saturday.

The Police side had the services of Simione Tamanisau, Meli Codro, Akuila Mataisuva, Madhwan Goundar, Joeli Ranitu, Tevita Warainivalu, Gabrieli Matanisiqa, Bruce Hughes, Sunny Deol, Waisake Navunigasau and Jovirisi Borisi.

Ravneel Pal and Ronish Singh scored the two goals for the Delta Tigers while Gabrieli Matanisiqa, Joeli Ranitu netted one goal each and Bruce Hughes scored twice to give Police the crucial win.

Hughes scooped the Golden Boot Award while Rewa’s Ronish Singh secured the Golden Ball Award.

Meanwhile, the tournament was also part of the build-up to the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup which will be held from 21-16 August in Tahiti.