Police officer charged with rape and assault

A 41-year-old Police officer was charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) last month for serious sex crimes.

The officer was charged with the rape, attempted rape and assault with intent to commit rape of his 18-year-old sister-in-law.

He was among 16 people charged with a total of 55 counts of sexual offences in June.

The counts for sexual offences were rape (41), attempted rape (1), assault with intent to commit rape (1), aiding and abetting rape (4) indecent assault (1) and sexual assault (7).