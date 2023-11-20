Monday, November 20, 2023
Police ramp up drug operations

The Fiji Police Force is ramping up drug operations in all five divisions this festive season and is urging members of the public to assist by sharing information through Crime Stoppers on 919.

In a latest raid in the Southern Division, a 31-year-old man was taken into custody by Kadavu Police following a raid at his farm at Busa Settlement, Tavuki which resulted in the seizure of plants believed to be marijuana.

Divisional Police Commander South (DPC/S) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce said other arrests for those found in possession are also being made throughout the Division.

In the North, Divisional Police Commander North, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemulei Baledrokadroka said farms are being raided with the seizure of plants and bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
