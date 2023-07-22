Police seek info on man missing since Aug 2022

The Fiji Police Force is seeking assistance from members of public in getting information about the likely whereabouts of Cornelius Zephaniah Black who has been missing since August 2022.

An initial missing persons report was lodged in December of 2022 at the Nadi Police Station, and to date, there have been no positive sightings or information that could assist with the investigations.

Black was residing in Sabeto, Nadi.

Anyone who may have information about Black is urged to call Crimestoppers on 919 or the Western Division Command Center on 9905 457.