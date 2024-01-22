Monday, January 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Pratap to return as Labasa’s head coach

Ravneel Pratap will return as Labasa’s head coach this season.

Pratap, who stepped down due to family commitments last year is back in the fold and Labasa Football Association President Rayaz Khan told FijiLive, the school teacher will take charge of the team’s training from today.

He brings a wealth of experience and strategic expertise to the team as the squad begins its rigorous preparations for the forthcoming league season.

Pratap will be assisted by Mohammed Kasim who will also be the team’s trainer.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Labasa denies interest in Matanisig...

In the swirl of recent transfer speculation, Labasa President Rayaz...
News

PM has lost control, claims Takayaw...

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) General-Secretary Viliame...
Entertainment

Beverly Hills 90210 actor dead at 5...

David Gail, the soap opera star known for his role in the “General ...
Entertainment

Duchess of York diagnosed with skin...

The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma foll...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labasa denies interest in Matani...

Football
In the swi...

PM has lost control, claims Taka...

News
Social Dem...

Beverly Hills 90210 actor dead a...

Entertainment
David Gail...

Duchess of York diagnosed with s...

Entertainment
The Duches...

Heavy rain alert in force for Fi...

News
A Heavy Ra...

No charges yet in EbayShop scam

News
No one has...

Popular News

Prasad emphasises significance o...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji Babas progress to Cup final...

Rugby
The Fiji B...

Matarerega cleared to join Nadro...

Football
Former Nad...

SODELPA execs meet over Radrodro...

News
The Social...

Leawere, Bai join Drua women coa...

Rugby
Renowned F...

Dickson, Nicole to lead Kiwis in...

Rugby
Seasoned c...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Labasa denies interest in Matanisiga brothers