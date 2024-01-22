Pratap to return as Labasa’s head coach

Ravneel Pratap will return as Labasa’s head coach this season.

Pratap, who stepped down due to family commitments last year is back in the fold and Labasa Football Association President Rayaz Khan told FijiLive, the school teacher will take charge of the team’s training from today.

He brings a wealth of experience and strategic expertise to the team as the squad begins its rigorous preparations for the forthcoming league season.

Pratap will be assisted by Mohammed Kasim who will also be the team’s trainer.