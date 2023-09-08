PRF calls for adherence to core principles

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited chief executive Amitesh Deo says adopting core fundamental principles in shaping the waste management and recycling landscape in the Pacific is vital.

He made this statement at a side event on Circular Economy during the 31st Meeting of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) in Apia, Samoa.

Deo highlighted the responsibility of the Pacific community in creating a clean and safe environment.

He stressed that the Pacific people must shape their waste management and recycling strategies based on principles that have historically ensured community resilience.

“We must ensure that as we implement new procedures and systems, it is done with the principles of ‘Do No Harm’, where new concepts should not be implemented to do further harm to the environment and communities. This is also our plea to safeguard those involved in informal waste picking.”

Deo highlighted the commitment of PRF and its corporate arm, WRFL, to changing the waste management landscape in Fiji and the Pacific.

This commitment includes positively influencing the lives of those involved in waste picking through tailor-made recycling programs and structured support.

“We are also committed to our long-term vision and dream that if everyone in Fiji and the Pacific starts practicing recycling, we will be able to justify large-scale investment into local recycling and up cycling facilities.”

He added that this approach would enable the transition of certain collection pillars of recycling, particularly women and members of the LGBTQI+ groups, into green jobs.

Deo also expressed gratitude to SPREP for their support and mentoring.

“We will look up to SPREP to help us elevate the voices of those directly involved in waste recycling and waste picking, both in the formal and informal sectors,” he said.