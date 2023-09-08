Friday, September 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PRF calls for adherence to core principles

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited  chief executive  Amitesh Deo says adopting core fundamental principles in shaping the waste management and recycling landscape in the Pacific is vital.

He made this statement at a side event on Circular Economy during the 31st Meeting of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) in Apia, Samoa.

Deo highlighted the responsibility of the Pacific community in creating a clean and safe environment.

He stressed that the Pacific people must shape their waste management and recycling strategies based on principles that have historically ensured community resilience.

“We must ensure that as we implement new procedures and systems, it is done with the principles of ‘Do No Harm’, where new concepts should not be implemented to do further harm to the environment and communities. This is also our plea to safeguard those involved in informal waste picking.”

Deo highlighted the commitment of PRF and its corporate arm, WRFL, to changing the waste management landscape in Fiji and the Pacific.

This commitment includes positively influencing the lives of those involved in waste picking through tailor-made recycling programs and structured support.

“We are also committed to our long-term vision and dream that if everyone in Fiji and the Pacific starts practicing recycling, we will be able to justify large-scale investment into local recycling and up cycling facilities.”

He added that this approach would enable the transition of certain collection pillars of recycling, particularly women and members of the LGBTQI+ groups, into green jobs.

Deo also expressed gratitude to SPREP for their support and mentoring.

“We will look up to SPREP to help us elevate the voices of those directly involved in waste recycling and waste picking, both in the formal and informal sectors,” he said.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

We want to repeat 2016 feat, says M...

Wellington based Fiji midfielder Brendan McMullen remains optimisti...
Football

Baby Kulas re-drawn in tough group

Fiji has been re-drawn in a tough Group B for the OFC Under 16 Wome...
News

Ministry concerned with sale of exp...

The Ministry of Health & Medical Services has expressed its con...
News

Kim is a fugitive: Tikoduadua

Minister for Immigration and Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We want to repeat 2016 feat, say...

Football
Wellington...

Baby Kulas re-drawn in tough gro...

Football
Fiji has b...

Ministry concerned with sale of ...

News
The Minist...

Kim is a fugitive: Tikoduadua

News
Minister f...

Sponsorship boost for volleyball...

Sports
The annual...

Rise in diarrhoea cases worries ...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Rokocoko backs Flying Fijians fo...

Rugby
Former All...

Yato scores as Clermont beat cha...

Rugby
An early t...

Police cannot fight crime alone:...

News
The succes...

Fiji is less flamboyant, more da...

Rugby
Wales Head...

Nadroga aims to move out of dang...

Football
Member of ...

Rewa youngster inspired by Krish...

Football
19-year-ol...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

We want to repeat 2016 feat, says McMullen