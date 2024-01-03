PSC may involve Police in wind turbine investigation

The Public Service Commission may involve the Fiji Police Force in its investigation relating to the $115 million wind turbine project, signed between the American based Infinite Power Clean Energy PTE Limited, the Ministry of Fisheries and the Ministry for Youth and Sports.

In a media conference, PSC Chair Luke Rokovada said that taking disciplinary actions against the Permanent Secretary that is involved in the alleged scam is what he is looking at the moment.

Rokovada said the Public Service Commission will need to meet, in order to make these decisions.

Rokovada confirmed the involvement of two Permanent Secretaries in the investigations, adding their involvement indicated a lack of due diligence, non-compliance with investment guidelines, and disregard for other investment procedures by one of them.

“We are currently examining the involvement of the two permanent secretaries, namely the permanent secretary for Fisheries and Forestry and the permanent secretary for Youth and Sports, as they fall within our jurisdiction,” he said.

The PSC Chair said that there is a possibility for further investigation into the person implicated.

The project in question granted IPC the authority to manufacture and install 27 “ultra-modern” wind turbines across 27 locations in Fiji and Rotuma.

The investigations report is expected to be presented to the Prime Minister, where he is to decide the next course of action.

The compiling of the report was undertaken by the Public Service Commission, the Ministry of Civil Service and the Office of the Solicitor-General.