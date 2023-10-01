Sunday, October 1, 2023
Pumas edge Chile to stay in quarters hunt

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 20 points as Argentina beat Chile 59-5 in France today to remain in contention for a place in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

The 34-year-old celebrated his 100th Test with a perfect goal-kicking display and a try to set up a winner-takes-all clash with Japan next Sunday at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Whoever claims victory will join England from Pool D in the last eight, where they will in all likelihood play Wales or Fiji.

After Chile missed out on an early penalty in the opening minute, Sanchez got the match underway scoring the first converted try for Argentina before he slotted a penalty to make it 10-0 after a quarter of an hour.

The Pumas were in control and stretched their advantage to 24-0 after 25 minutes as flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez and 38-year-old Agustin Creevy benefited from rolling mauls to score.

Chile even failed to take advantage of 14 men Scotland when full-back Rodrigo Isgro was sin-binned for a dangerous play just before the break.

Argentina dominated until half-time and claimed a bonus point by the 45th minute as full-back Martin Bogado slalomed his way over on just his third Test.

Chile had fallen away badly in their three opening games at the World Cup and the final quarter of an hour in Brittany was also costly thanks to tries from Isgro and Gonzalez with his second of the proceedings.

Sanchez’s extras from Isgro’s touchdown took him past Gonzalo Quesada as Argentina’s top points scorer in World Cup history before the player of the match was given a standing ovation when substituted.

Chile were well on their way to losing their fourth game in 20 days in their first World Cup participation but they got a deserved consolation with eight minutes remaining when replacement hooker Tomas Dussaillant scored from a rolling maul.

Los Pumas crossed the 50-point mark in the closing two minutes as Ignacio Ruiz and Sanchez’s stand-in Santiago Carreras scored.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
