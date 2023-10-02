Queries raised over Amrit appointment

Questions are now being raised on the appointment of Fiji’s new envoy to Australia Ajay Bhai Amrit.

This after former senior civil-servant, David Kolitagane was sent back home, less than a year after he presented his credentials to Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley.

Many have criticised Amrit’s appointment; however, Fiji’s Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada confirmed that Amrit had applied for the position when the tender was published.

Rokovada defended that the businessman had every right to apply for the position – in fact, he applied for the position.

Last month, the founding member of Fiji’s leading political party was sworn in by Fiji’s President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, at the State House in Suva.

In a statement, Fiji Consulate General and Trade Commission announced Kolitagane’s sting focussed on enhancing political, economic and social ties between Fiji and Australia.

The statement said that a key part of Kolitagane’s role is to strengthen partnerships with the representatives of the Australia private sector, investors, academia, CSO and the 100,000 Fijian diaspora communities in Australia.

Kolitagane brings with him more than 20 years of experience within the civil service.

He was the former Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

He also held senior management roles and Board Director positions in various government related companies including the Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) and Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) to name a few.

Questions have been sort from the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs on the matter.

In is understood that the diplomatic role should work in enhancing Fiji-Australia collaboration in the areas of health, education, tourism, trade and investment, labour mobility, sports, defence, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief amongst others.