Rabuka calls on leaders to double up financing by 2025

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says $4 trillion (USD) is needed by 2030 to mitigate the impacts of climate change annually, and urged global leaders to double up on its commitments and pledges by 2025.

While addressing the G77 and China’s Leaders Summit, the Prime Minister said there is a greater effort by larger countries to mobilise financing and investment that is accessible and cost-effective in delivering efforts for all.

Rabuka said for Small Island States like Fiji, it’s a matter of survival – Our livelihoods are under threat, and the global inequality gap is widening.

He urged leaders not leave COP28 without commitments to course correct and keep global temperatures below 1.5°C.

“Our collective Nationally Determined Contributions must align with a 1.5-degree pathway, and we’re committed to making it a reality.”

“The science is clear – we must phase out fossil fuels for a sustainable future. The recent heavy rainfall in Fiji, causing flooding in new areas, underscores the urgent need for action. Too much is at stake for our people and islands,” the Prime Minister said.

Rabuka said Fiji is committed to strengthening partnerships for the best possible outcome. We must be firm, aligned, and understand the value of difficult decisions.

He said the message is simple, though it’s a big ask: emissions must peak by 2025.

“There’s no safe pathway without this starting point,” Rabuka said.

The COP 28 Summit continues in the United Arab Emirates today