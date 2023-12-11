Rabuka to make first visit to QEB this week

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will for the first time visit the Queen Elizabeth Barracks on Thursday to meet the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and senior RFMF officials.

This has been confirmed by the CRFMF Ro Jone in a public posting on Facebook.

While this is not the first time the two leaders are meeting, it is, however, the first time the Leader of the People’s Coalition Government is to visit QEB after assuming the role as Prime Minister.

It is expected that the Prime Minister’s delegation will be presenting a Matanigasau (traditional apology) to senior officers.

However, the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said he is not the only one that’s being invited, but other MPs as well are being invited to Delainabua also.

The meeting was earlier postponed after the Prime Minister needed to recuperate, after he returned from High-Level Meetings at the annual United Nations Climate Conference Meetings in Dubai, last week.