Monday, December 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rabuka to make first visit to QEB this week

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will for the first time visit the Queen Elizabeth Barracks on Thursday to meet the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and senior RFMF officials.

This has been confirmed by the CRFMF Ro Jone in a public posting on Facebook.

While this is not the first time the two leaders are meeting, it is, however, the first time the Leader of the People’s Coalition Government is to visit QEB after assuming the role as Prime Minister.

It is expected that the Prime Minister’s delegation will be presenting a Matanigasau (traditional apology) to senior officers.

However, the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said he is not the only one that’s being invited, but other MPs as well are being invited to Delainabua also.

The meeting was earlier postponed after the Prime Minister needed to recuperate, after he returned from High-Level Meetings at the annual United Nations Climate Conference Meetings in Dubai, last week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fiji Airways to commence repayment ...

The Fiji National Provident Fund says Air Pacific Limited (Fiji’s N...
Rugby

Fiji claims bronze in Cape Town

The Fiji men's 7s side closed off the first leg of the HSBC SVNS Se...
News

Don’t be complacent, Police ...

Vehicle owners are reminded not to be complacent with the security ...
Entertainment

Animal on course to score biggest r...

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continues t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji Airways to commence repayme...

News
The Fiji N...

Fiji claims bronze in Cape Town

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Don’t be complacent, Poli...

News
Vehicle ow...

Animal on course to score bigges...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

Prince Harry advised to remain i...

Entertainment
Prince Har...

Fijiana claims fifth spot in Cap...

Rugby
A late try...

Popular News

Technical report on Walesi to be...

Business
Deputy Pri...

Counter Ruck takes over Fijiana ...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Pair arrested with meth and cash...

News
A man and ...

Drua to face Brumbies, Rebels in...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Koya appointed Acting General Se...

News
FijiFirst ...

Silktails’ reps beautify L...

Rugby
Members of...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fiji Airways to commence repayment of loan: FNPF