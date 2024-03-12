Radrodro calls for pay increase for civil servants

Government Backbencher Aseri Radrodro has called on the Government to seriously consider salary increments for civil servants to counter inflation which continues to be a challenge for all Fijians.

Speaking in Parliament, Radrodro said that the Civil Service has always boasted that Fiji has some of the best brains and talents in the country, no exception; however, this is not recuperated by the Government.

Radrodro said that the Government must recognise their contribution and worth – and reward them accordingly.

“Every day now, we read of resignations as civil servants as they leave in pursuit of greener pastures either for the private sector or abroad – leaving behind a lack of institutional knowledge and a skills gap.”

“A review of the salary bands for many civil servants is long overdue. Teachers for example have some of the lowest salaries in the civil service. After some 15 to 18 plus years as a teacher, one can still be receiving $26,000 per annum whereas other professions start at around $34,000 per annum for new graduates entering the civil service in the respective profession cadre of employment.”

The former Minister for Education highlighted that last week, one of the dailies carried an advertisement for teacher vacancies in Australia, and the salaries being offered ranged from $77,634 to $129,713 based on experience and qualification levels.

Radrodro said unless the Government addresses these anomalies and puts in place proper salary bands for teachers, we will continue to have an exodus of teachers, resulting in a massive brain drain and likely deterioration in standards of education for our children.

He added that works were in place to review the salary of Assistant Principals who receive the same salary as heads of departments – no incentives to ascend to such a post.

He said whilst the return of the Civil Servants Day is welcomed, a much-deserved salary adjustment or increment will be much more appreciated.