Radrodro to serve as a backbencher

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Aseri Radrodro will now serve as a backbencher for the Coalition Government in Parliament.

Speaking to FijiLive, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said Radrodro will be the only Government Member of Parliament without any ministerial appointment.

Turaga outlined that in the new formation in Parliament, Radrodro will now sit where the Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna sits.

He said in the current setting, the Assistant Minister sits on the Opposition side.

He said backbenchers and Assistant Ministers are paid approximately $50,000.

The Attorney-General said this might change later on, depending on the decision of the Prime Minister.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
